Blasts near Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani’s tomb, 73 Killed

Tehran: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the southeastern city of Kerman in Iran witnessed two powerful explosions on Wednesday that claimed the lives of at least 73 individuals, leaving over 170 people severely wounded. This catastrophic incident occurred during a ceremony commemorating the death of Iran’s revered commander, Qassem Soleimani, who fell victim to a US drone attack in 2020.

The ceremony near the cemetery, where Qassem Soleimani was laid to rest, transformed into a scene of horror as Iranian state television reported a sequence of deadly explosions.

The first explosion was followed by a second, amplifying the tragedy and inducing widespread panic among attendees.

According to Iranian media reports, the current death toll is likely to increase as rescue and recovery efforts continue amidst the chaos.

As Kerman grapples with the aftermath, conflicting reports emerge regarding the cause of the explosions.

Semi-official Nournews suggests, “Several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery.” However, a local official, quoted by Iranian state media, expressed uncertainty, stating, “It is not yet clear whether the explosions were caused by gas cylinders or a terrorist attack.”

As the nation mourns the profound loss of lives, authorities are launching thorough investigations to determine the exact circumstances that led to the explosions. The proximity of this tragedy to the final resting place of Qassem Soleimani adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

The international community watches with deep concern as Iran grapples with this tragic event, especially given its connection to the revered military figure Qassem Soleimani. The uncertainty surrounding the cause raises questions about the security measures in place and the potential implications for regional stability.

General Soleimani held a pivotal position in Iran, considered the most influential figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas operations branch of the Revolutionary Guards, Soleimani played a key role in shaping Iranian policies throughout the region.

His responsibilities included overseeing the Quds Force’s covert operations and providing strategic direction, funding, weapons, intelligence, and logistical support to allied governments and armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.