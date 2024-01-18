Boat capsized in Vadodara, 12 students, 2 teachers dead

Vadodara: A total of 14 people, including 12 children and two teachers, who were on a picnic, died after a boat capsized in Harni Lake in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The boat was ferrying 27 students of a private school, none of whom were reportedly wearing life jackets.

Following the incident, the fire brigade has launched a search operation for the students.

“A boat carrying school students, who came here on a picnic, overturned in Harni lake in the afternoon. The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students, while a search is on for the missing ones,” Vadodara’s chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the families of the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a post on X that he has cancelled his appointments and would leave for Vadodara. He also said that the state government would give a solatium of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the family of the injured.

“At present, emergency relief-rescue and treatment operations are going on through the system. We all feel and pray that more and more lives can be saved,” he said.

Vadodara MLA Shailesh Mehta said, “It was the boat contractor’s fault. There were more people on the boat than its capacity. The government will be asked to take strict action against the contractor.”