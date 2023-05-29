Boyfried stabs 16-year-old girl to death in Delhi

New Delhi: Another shocking murder of a teenaged girl rocked the national capital on Sunday when her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times and there after bludgeoning her head with a stone.

According to police, the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend, who has been identified as Sahil Khan. The accused stabbed the 16-year-old girl multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone. She was reportedly passing through the street when she was accosted by the accused, a police officer said.

A bone-chilling video of the incident shows the victim being pinned to a wall and being stabbed repeatedly, while several people are passing within inches of the accused. The police said that the two were in a relationship and had a quarrel on Saturday.

The deceased was on her way to attend a birthday party when Sahil intercepted her, stabbed her multiple times, and hit her with a stone, a police officer said.

The post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed, the police said and added that the accused is absconding and a search is underway to nab him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.