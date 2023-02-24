BS Yediyurappa announces retirement from electoral politics

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa announced retirement from electoral politics ahead of crucial Assembly Elections in the state. Yediyurappa said he will continue in active politics and will continue to work with the BJP till his last breath.

Yediyurappa, considered the Lingayat face of BJP’s Karnataka unit, is the only leader in the southern state’s history to become the Chief Minister for four times. He addressed the Assembly for the last time on Friday. In an emotionally charged speech, BSY said he spend each day in service of the people of Karnataka. He went ahead to appreciate and acknowledge the contributions of Opposition leader Siddharamaiah.

“Right from my days as a karyakarta of the Jana Sangh and now the BJP, I have served the people and tried to stay connected to the grassroots. I have tried to bring the causes of the downtrodden to the fore,” the 79-year-old leader said.

Yediyurappa recounted his experience of having worked with BJP stalwarts including AB Vajpayee and Murali Manohar Joshi and concluded his speech by wishing his fellow legislators the best in serving the people of Karnataka.