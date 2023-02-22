BSF apprehends 3 Pakistani fishermen from Sir Creek

Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Pakistan fishermen and seized one Pakistani boat from Sir Creek on Wednesday.

A patrol party of BSF apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized one fishing boat from Sir Creek. BSF patrol party observed movement on eastern bank of Sir Creek and immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the fishermen.

During interrogation, the fishermen said that they deliberately did not entered the Indian side.

The BSF in its release said that the Pakistani fishermen claimed they inadvertently entered Indian side of Sir Creek as the engine of their boat malfunctioned and due to high tide and heavy winds the boat drifted towards Indian side of Sir Creek.

The seized boat was thoroughly searched but nothing suspicious recovered from the boat or from their possession, the BSF stated.