BSF captures Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday captured a Pakistani drone during patrolling in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), the BSF said that the drone was captured this morning while officials were carrying out a domination patrolling near the India-Pakistan border fence in Amritsar.

The BSF further said that the drone was recovered from a farming field near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar.

“The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model – DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China). The dutiful and vigilant BSF troops once again successfully thwarted the nefarious designs of trans-border smugglers from across the border,” it said.