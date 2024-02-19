Published On: Mon, Feb 19th, 2024

BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes gold worth Rs 6.7 crore at Indo-Bangladesh border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a massive gold smuggling attempt at the India-Bangladesh border wherein the BSF personnel seized a cache worth Rs 6.7 crore.

The operation was carried out around 1:30 pm on Monday

The border authorities apprehended one of the accused with 16 gold bars and four gold biscuits, collectively weighing around 10.73 kg.

The operation was carried out around 1:30 pm on Monday based on intelligence input to troops of Border Outpost Horandipur, 32 Battalion, BSF, on the South Bengal Frontier.

The accused was arrested after two swift squads under the said BSF command laid an ambush in a suspicious area exposed to potential smuggling. The BSF jawans intercepted them, however, one accused managed to escape.

