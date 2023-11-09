BSF kills two Pakistan Rangers in retaliatory fire In J&K’s Ramgarh

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday gunned down two Pakistani Rangers in the Sabz Peer Sector shortly after one of its personnel was killed in an unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramgarh sector, said sources.

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who sustained injuries in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers, succumbed to injuries later.

The firing started in the intervening night of November 8-9 by Pakistan Rangers and the BSF gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

In a statement, the BSF made it clear that its personnel deployed in the Ramgarh sector replied in a befitting manner after the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing during the night intervening November 8-9. The BSF statement mentioned that “one BSF personnel succumbed to injuries received in the unprovoked firing”.

The 28-year-old BSF personnel, HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn, had sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in Ramgarh. He was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid, and later succumbed to his injuries.

ANI cited a local that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2-2.30 AM. “There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing QO stayed indoors,” the local told ANI. The firing took place after 4-5 years, he added.

The Border Security Force saluted the supreme sacrifice of their colleague who succumbed to his injuries sustained during unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramgarh sector. “Director General & all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during an unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time,” BSF said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday. According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

“One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.