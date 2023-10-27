BSF personnel hurt in unprovoked Pakistan Rangers firing

New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector, the Border guarding force said in a statement.

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire in the Arnia area during the night of Thursday and Friday and faced a strong response from BSF troops.

“Pak Rangers resorted to Mortar shelling which was countered by BSF with appropriate response. Intermittent firing continued till 3 a.m.,” said the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. “One BSF personnel sustained minor injuries in Pak firing has been provided with medical aid,” added the BSF. Locals find mortar shells, stay indoors as firing continues