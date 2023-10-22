BSF seizes 2.9 kg heroin, drone battery in Tarn Taran

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Sunday recovered three packets of heroin and a drone battery from a nearby paddy field on the outskirts of Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran.

The joint search operation was launched based on specific information regarding the presence of contraband items in the area.

The weight of the seized heroin was about 2.9 kilograms. In addition to the narcotics, a drone battery with a capacity of 5935 milliampere-hours (mAh) was also recovered.

The recovered items have been taken into custody for further investigation. The origin of the drone and the intended recipient of the narcotics are currently under investigation.