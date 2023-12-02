BSF seizes 3.5 kg gold near Indo-Bangladesh border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday arrested eight people, including five women, who were trying to smuggle gold and arms near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a joint operation with the local police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the BSF officials seized 3.5 kg of gold with a market value of over Rs 2 crores.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials reached a village in Nadia district, and launched a two-day joint operation to find 26 gold biscuits, eight gold bangles, one pistol, three live cartridges, one magazine, two kilos of ganja, and 69 bottles of Phensedyl.

The eight arrested individuals, all residents of Vijaypur, have been identified as Amit Biswas, Archana Ghosh, Sumitra Kha, Suman Biswas, Jayshree Pramanik, Rita Pramanik, Bimal Biswas, and Subadhra Biswas.

As per initial inputs, the operation initially targeted a house suspected of being a hub for smuggling activities. In the presence of a Gram Panchayat member, the team conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of the gold items from three houses at around 6 pm. They also arrested a man and two women in connection with the case.

Later that evening, another man, Suman Biswas, was arrested with two additional gold biscuits while attempting to flee.

Based on the interrogation of the arrested individuals, further investigations were carried out on December 1, resulting in more arrests and seizures.

A woman, identified as Jayshree Pramanik, was caught with two kilos of ganja, and subsequent leads brought them to Rita Pramanik. Based on her input, a pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition were recovered from her field.

The operation continued, resulting in the recovery of more Phensedyl bottles and the arrest of an elderly couple.

The seized gold and four of the smugglers were handed over to the Revenue Department in Kolkata for legal action, while the seized pistol, magazine, 3 live cartridges, and bottles of Phensedyl and ganja were handed over to the Krishnaganj Police.