C Rajagopalachari’s great-grandson CR Kesavan joins BJP

New Delhi: CR Kesavan, former Congress leader and great-grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP on Saturday. Kesavan heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his people-centric policies and corruption-free governance have transformed India.

“I want to thank you for inducting me into the world’s largest political party – BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu,” he said after joining the BJP.

“PM Modi’s people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the 5th largest economy in the world. I know people in my house who got ‘pucca’ house through PM Awas Yojana. 3 crore houses have been built,” he added.

Earlier this week, Anil Antony, former Congress leader and son of AK Antony, joined the BJP in Delhi. Anil resigned from the Congress in January after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots created a flutter in the party.

AK Antony, a senior leader of Congress, said that his son took a “wrong” decision and that he was deeply pained by it. “I am deeply pained by Anil’s decision to join the BJP. It was a wrong decision,” the former Defence Minister had said.