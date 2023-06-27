CAG to audit into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s official residence

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is conducting in what it said is a “special audit” into the alleged “administrative and financial” irregularities during the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines, Delhi.

According to sources in Lieutenant Governor’s office, the CAG’s special audit move follows a recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs after having received a letter on May 24, 2023 from the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, pointed out the gross financial irregularities, prima facie, were reported in the reconstruction of Kejriwal’s official residence.

The LG, in his letter, underlined that these violations or “extravagant expenditure” took place at the behest of “Hon’ble CM Madam”, in an apparent reference to Kejriwal’s wife, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. LG VK Saxena, citing a report of the Delhi Chief Secretary, said prima facie full-fledged construction/re-construction of a new building was done the PWD department in the name of renovation.

The report alleged the ownership of the property was not ascertained by the PWD before commencing the construction. The mandatory and pre-required approvals were also not obtained from the ‘Building Committee’ of the PWD department till now.

The initial cost for construction work which was to be Rs 15-20 crore inflated from time-to-time and as per report, a total expenditure of approximately Rs 53 crore have been spent till date, which is more than three times the initial estimate.

Also, accusations were levelled against Kejriwal that he violated norms while felling or transplanting trees.