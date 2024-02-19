Calcutta HC allows Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, where protests erupted over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader and his supporters.

The court ordered the BJP leader not to make any “provocative speeches” during his visit.

Suvendu Adhikari was also asked not to indulge in any “unlawful activities” while he is at Sandeshkhali.

The BJP leader had approached the Calcutta High Court after he was prevented by police from going to Sandeshkhali for the second time last week. The court on Monday said he can visit the area with security personnel.

The Calcutta High Court also stayed the prohibitory orders imposed in Sandeshkhali under Section 144 CrPC.

It had already set aside the order on February 13 but had given liberty to the state to request for promulgation of any such order in respect of the exact area of disturbance.

The district administration again imposed restrictions on movement in some specific areas of Sandeshkhali from the next day, February 14.

Sandeshkhali has been at the centre of a political storm after a team of the Enforcement Directorate was attacked in January while they were on their way to conduct raids on the house of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Since then, Shahjahan has been absconding.

During Shahjahan’s absence, multiple women came out with allegations of systemic sexual exploitation and land grabbing against several TMC leaders.

They alleged that women were chosen and taken to the Trinamool party office, confined there night after night, and released only after the Trinamool members were “satisfied”.

Based on the complaints of the women, a case was filed against two TMC leaders, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, who are close aides of Sheikh Shahjahan. The two have been arrested and face gangrape charges.