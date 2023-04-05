Calcutta HC directs Mamata govt to deploy central forces for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ask the Union Home Ministry to deploy central forces during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations across the state. The court order comes after violence was reported from Howrah and Hooghly during Ram Navami processions last week.

The bench headed by acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya directed the administration after West Bengal government submitted before Calcutta High Court a report on the recent violence in Shibpur and Rishra. The court asked the state government what steps it is taking to ensure peace and tranquility in the state in view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti.

The HC told the Bengal government that it can request for deployment of paramilitary forces for confidence building in the state.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government on the violence during Ram Navami in Howrah.

On Ram Navami, clashes broke out between two groups in which several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in Howrah.

Rishra witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party’s Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present on April 2.

Section 144 remains imposed in Rishra and Internet services remain suspended.