Calcutta HC orders parallel CBI probe into Pak nationals in Indian Army

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court’on Tuesday directed a preliminary and parallel probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged recruitment of two Pakistani nationals in the armed forces.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also said that the West Bengal Police’s CID will continue with its parallel probe in the matter, observing that for the sake of safety and security of the nation, all investigative agencies need to work together. On June 13, a petition was filed at the bench of Justice Mantha by Bishnu Chowdhury, alleging that two purported Pakistan nationals, namely Jaikant Kumar and Pradyumna Kumar, are currently posted at the cantonment at Barrackpore in the state’s North 24 Parganas district.

In his petition, Chowdhury had alleged that the duo got selected through the Staff Selection Commission examination and they secured the jobs through forging documents. He had also alleged that a major racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials is involved behind such appointments through forged documents.

On that day, Justice Mantha directed that the CID to conduct the initial investigation and also made the Union government, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Indian Army’s Eastern Command chief parties in the matter. While hearing on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Mantha observed that the initial findings by the sleuths of CID are very crucial.

“The root of the nexus is yet to be determined. Links with other states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Bihar have also surfaced. The Army, CBI and CID should work together without any sort of inter-agency clashes. The CID reports its findings to the Indian Army authorities, which might give its own report in the matter,” Justice Mantha observed.

He also directed both the CBI and the CID to present the progress report of their respective investigation to the court on the date of the next hearing on July 26.