Canada on Khalistani terrorist Pannun’s AI threat: ‘We take every threat seriously’

New Delhi: Canada’s federal police said it is investigating a warning in videos circulating online not to fly Air India starting November 19, the transport minister said on Thursday.

Almost a week after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video message asking Sikhs not to fly Air India, Canada has said that the country takes every threat seriously, reported AFP.

“We take every threat seriously, especially when it concerns airlines,” Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told reporters in Ottawa.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on November 4, issued threats through a video, saying Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s name would be changed and it would remain shut on November 19.

He also threatened people planning to travel via Air India airlines on that day, saying their “lives would be in danger”.

“We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don’t travel by Air India or your life will be in danger,” Pannun said in the video that surfaced on social media.

Following Pannun’s threat video, Delhi’s IGI airport and all airports in Punjab were directed to not issue any temporary visitor entry passes till November 30, sources said.

Pannun, who is the chief of the banned US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, has been on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) scanner since 2019.