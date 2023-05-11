Cannot reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as he did not take trust vote, says SC

New Delhi: In a big setback for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that it cannot reinstate him as he resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra even before the Trust Vote. The court said, the petitioners argued for restore status quo ante.

However, Uddhav Thackeray did not face the floor test. Had Thackeray not resigned, this Court could have restored, DY Chandrachud said. In view of the same, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the formation of the Eknath Shinde government with the support of BJP, as Uddhav Thackeray resigned without facing floor test.

Nearly a year after split in Shiv Sena following a rift within the party, the Supreme Court today delivered verdict on the dispute between the warring factions of Shiv Sena–one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray.

A five-judge SC constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered on pleas related to the Maharashtra political crisis that led to the fall of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by chief minister Eknath Shinde in June 2022.

While pronouncing its judgment on the disqualification plea of 16 MLAs belonging to CM Shinde, the apex court said the 2016 Nabam Rebia case which held that Speaker cannot initiate disqualification proceedings when a resolution seeking his removal is pending, requires reference to a larger bench.