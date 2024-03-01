Capt Shweta Singh appointed DGCA’s 1st Woman Chief Flight Operations Inspector

New Delhi: Captain Shweta Singh, who recently assumed the additional responsibility of Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI) within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has now been formally appointed to the position as of Wednesday.

This milestone appointment marks her as the first woman to ascend to the top role within the DGCA’s Flight Standards Directorate (FSD).

Reflecting on her journey, Singh expressed her joy on her LinkedIn profile, stating, “I am thrilled to announce my formal appointment as the Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This opportunity fills me with humility as it signifies a historic breakthrough, positioning me as the inaugural female incumbent of this esteemed position. By shattering barriers, I aspire to pave the path for future generations.”

She further articulated her aspirations, saying, “Assuming this new role, I aim to epitomize leadership and perseverance, honoring the legacy of my late father, Brigadier HC Singh. My mission is to serve as a beacon of inspiration for budding aviators while advocating for increased diversity in leadership roles within the industry. This achievement is not merely personal but a significant stride toward fostering inclusivity and excellence in the Indian aviation landscape.”