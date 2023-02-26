CBI arrests Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

New Delhi: In a big setback for Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after hours-long questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He will be produced on Monday before Rouse Avenue Court.

The arrest comes after the CBI questioned Sisodia for 8 hours starting from around 11:12 am on Sunday. Sisodia is one of the primary accused in the CBI FIR in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

Manish Sisodia is one of the primary accused in the CBI FIR in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’. He faces corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had ordered a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy case last year. The Delhi government reverted to the old liquor policy and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.

The probe agency alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy meant to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, an allegation strongly rejected by the AAP.

Manish Sisodia arrested: CBI’s full statement

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested Dy. Chief Minister of GNCTD, Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

A chargesheet has been filed on 25.12.2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai based private company and 06 others. Further investigation is being carried out.

The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023.

However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case.

However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi.