CBI arrests IAS officer while taking bribe, recovers Rs 6 crore in cash

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a bureaucrat for demanding and accepting Rs 8 lakh as a bribe from a complainant.

A case was registered on a complaint against Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Anil Ramod, who is the Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune.

The complainant represented farmers from Satara and Solapur districts in Maharashtra, who were seeking higher compensation for their land. The complainant was fighting to get higher compensation before the Office of Additional Divisional Commissioner, as per the National Highways Act.

The accused allegedly kept the complainant’s cases pending and when he approached the bureaucrat, he demanded 10 per cent of the amount of the increased compensation.

It was also alleged that the accused demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for the increased compensation (approximately Rs 1.25 crore), and finally settled at Rs 8 lakh.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed as he asked for and received the bribe money. Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at three locations in Pune, which led to recovery of Rs 6 crore cash (approx), property documents, including 14 immovable properties in the name of the officer and his family, investment and bank account details, and other incriminating documents.

The accused will be produced before a competent court tomorrow in Pune.