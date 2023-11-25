CBI begins probe into cash-for-query complaint against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday stated that the agency has initiated a probe into the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

“We have initiated an inquiry on orders of Lokpal. We have not registered a Preliminary Enquiry or FIR against Mahua Moitra as yet,” CBI sources said.

The CBI inquiry has been initiated against Moita based on a complaint from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused the TMC leader of taking a bribe from a businessman for “asking questions in Parliament”.

Dubey said earlier that, Lokpal, on November 8, “ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security.”

Dubey, in his complaint, accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Dubey stated that the charges were based on a Supreme Court lawyer’s letter that he received, which had “irrefutable evidence of bribes” exchanged between Moitra and the businessman.

However, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahua Moitra said neither has Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website, as per Lokpal Act, and nor has CBI put out anything official.

Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which probed the charges against the TMC leader, had adopted its report recommending the disqualification of Moitra from the Lower House. The report has been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

It was also alleged that Mahua Moitra’s Parliament login ID was also shared with Hiranandani to post questions on her behalf. However, Moitra said that she gave the ID to someone in the Hiranandani office to type in the questions, as she was “always busy” in her constituency. According to sources, Moitra’s Parliament ID was accessed from Dubai, New Jersey, United States, and Bengaluru.

However, Mahua Moitra has dismissed the allegations, calling them “a political vendetta”. She termed the Ethics Panel’s report suggesting her expulsion as “a badge of honour”. “This was a fixed-match from the beginning,” she said earlier.