CBI books ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for corruption

Mumbai: In a major setback for Sameer Wankhede, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a corruption case against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer. The probe agency also raided Wankhede’s house in connection with the case.

Raids are also underway at several locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Ranchi in connection with the case.

The CBI is raiding more than 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), reported IANS. All the five people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to reports, the case was registered by the CBI on the basis of a report submitted by the vigilance department. Notably, Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal chief of NCB when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case in 2021. He and other NCB officers raided Cordelia’s cruise and arrested Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son spent four weeks in jail. In May 2022, he was cleared from all charges by the NCB due to lack of evidence. As per news agency PTI, Wankhede was booked for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in a drug case. The CBI received information that Rs 50 lakh was allegedly collected by the officer and his accomplice as advance, the officials said.