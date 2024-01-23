CBI calls Dehadrai to record statement in Cash-for-query row

New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai who is Mahua Moitra’s ex, has been called by the CBI to record his statement, on January 25.

In a complaint to the CBI on December 29, Dehadrai had alleged that Moitra admitted she gave her Parliament login and password details to businessman Darshan Hiranandani but denied taking any cash from him.

Dehadrai also accused the Trinamool leader of using contacts with senior West Bengal Police officials to carry out surveillance on him.

He claimed she obtained call detail records of individuals to stalk them and the people they were in touch with.

Last month, the Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra over the cash-for-query allegations after adopting an Ethics Committee report.

The panel found her “guilty of unethical conduct” and called for “an intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the government into the charge.

In the past several months, Moitra filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai, accusing him of criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages, and abuse, news agency PTI quoted Trinamool sources as saying. The cases were withdrawn later.

Dehadrai, Moitra’s estranged partner, reportedly had a bitter feud with her after their relationship ended. Moitra and Dehadrai’s ongoing tussle revolves around the custody of their pet Rottweiler, Henry.