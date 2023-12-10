CBI chargesheets 9 people in Manipur woman’s killing

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against nine people before the Special Judge in CBI Court in Guwahati in the killing of a woman in Manipur’s Keibi on July 15 by a mob.

According to sources, a woman was detained at Sawombung Gate in Manipur by around 100 people, who abducted her and took her to Keibi village in a car on July 15.

“It was alleged that at about 12.10 pm on July 15, 2023, one female was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons, including armed miscreants, and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day,” the spokesperson of the CBI said.

The dead body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found at her residence on the same day. The assailants had disfigured her face before fleeing.

According to officials, the victim, who was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, belonged to the Maring Naga community. Nine people were arrested in connection with the case.

A case was registered at the Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East and following a request from the Manipur government and a notification from the Government of India, the CBI took over the investigation of the case.