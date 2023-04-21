CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in connection with 2 corruption cases

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been reportedly summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to reports, the federal agency verbally summoned Malik for April 27 and 28 in connection with two corruption cases.

Malik is summoned in connection with the alleged corruption by industrialist Anil Ambani’s Reliance General Insurance.

However, there is no official confirmation from the CBI. The probe agency had registered two cases regarding alleged irregularities in two projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik is reportedly summoned as a witness in the cases. The CBI asked the former J&K governor to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory.

Malik told PTI that the CBI asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guesthouse here for “certain clarifications”. “They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik said.

In October 2021 Malik had claimed that he was allegedly offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore to clear two files, one related to an RSS leader. The CBI had also examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work. The contracts were worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.