CBI team questions Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam case

Patna: A 12-member CBI team arrived at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in Patna this morning. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the residence.

The CBI officials had visited Rabri Devi’s residence to question her in connection with the land-for-job scam case. The former chief minister is an accused in the case along with her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 14 others.

According to sources, the CBI had issued summons to Rabri Devi a few days ago.

On October 7 last year, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the alleged land-for-job scam. According to the CBI, the chargesheet has been submitted before a CBI court in Rouse Avenue.

The land-for-job scam case or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case alleged rigged recruitment in Indian Railways and providing jobs in lieu of land. According to CBI, the 74-year-old leader had issued several key projects to Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) when he was heading the Railway ministry in the UPA-1 government.

The CBI alleged that the leader had received a property worth crores in South Delhi from DLF Group in exchange for several railway projects– land lease projects in Mumbai’s Bandra and the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Last month, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-job-scam. Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti has also been summoned by the court.

The Court issued summons to the accused persons for March 15 after taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. According to the chargesheet, Lalu Yadav was allegedly involved in providing jobs in lieu of land when he was the railway minister.