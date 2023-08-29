Centre brings down domestic LPG price by Rs 200

New Delhi: The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use has been brought down by Rs 200 per cylinder for all users, announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. This marks an 18 per cent reduction in the price of a 14.2-kg cooking gas cylinder.

“The prices of the LPG gas cylinders for domestic use have been brought down by Rs 200 per cylinder, for each and every user,” Anurag Thakur said.

The reduction in cooking gas prices comes at a time when the country is grappling with high inflation. The government’s decision will benefit millions of low-income families in India ahead of crucial state elections this year and the general election in 2024.

It may be noted that the government will have to spend an additional Rs 4,000 crore towards the enhanced subsidy, over and above the Rs 7,600 crore it has budgeted for the ongoing financial year.

In Delhi, the price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will now come down from Rs 1,103 to Rs 903. Similarly, in Mumbai, the LPG cylinder which presently costs Rs 1,102.50 will cost Rs 902.50 from Wednesday.

While the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 200, beneficiaries of the government’s Ujjwala Yojana will now get a reduction of Rs 400 per cylinder.

This means that after the additional subsidy, the price of LPG cylinder will now be Rs 703 in Delhi and Rs 702.50 in Mumbai for Ujjwala beneficiaries.

“Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries are already getting a Rs 200 subsidy, but they will also benefit from the decrease in the rate. That means the rate reduction for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ beneficiaries will be Rs 400 per cylinder,” Thakur said.