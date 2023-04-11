Centre dismisses China’s objection to Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit

New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly dismissed China’s objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying such objections do not change the ground reality.

“We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India,” Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement today.

“We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA spokesperson added.

Baghi made these remarks while responding to media queries regarding the Chinese Official Spokesperson’s comments on the recent visit of Home Minister of India to Arunachal Pradesh.

Days after India rejected its attempts to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh, China firmly opposed Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, claiming his visit to the area was a violation of Beijing’s territorial sovereignty.

“China firmly opposes the Indian official`s visit to Zangnan as Zangnan is China`s territory and the visit violated China`s territorial sovereignty and is not conducive to peace and tranquillity in the border region,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin was quoted as saying by China Daily at a press briefing on Monday.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah had on Monday launched the `Vibrant Villages Programme` in Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre has approved the `Vibrant Villages Programme` with central components of Rs 4800 crore including Rs.2500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The programme will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border.

The United States had also strongly opposed China`s attempts to advance its claim over the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh by renaming places.