Centre disturbing seniority of judges by delaying decisions, says Supreme Court Collegium

New Delhi: While recommending elevation of four judges to Madras High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium took a tough stand saying it’s a matter of grave concern that Centre has been disturbing seniority of (candidates) judges by delaying decision on collegium reiterations.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended four district judges R Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumarappan, and K Rajasekar, as judges of Madras High Court.

The collegium said “Collegium is of the considered view that necessary action for the issuance of a notification for the elevation of persons who have been recommended earlier in point of time should be taken at the earliest including the name of R John Sathyan which has been reiterated by this Collegium on 17 January 2023.”

The Collegium further said, “Names which have been recommended earlier in point of time including the reiterated names ought not to be withheld or overlooked as this disturbs their seniority whereas those recommended later steal march on them. Loss of seniority of candidates recommended earlier in point of time has been noted by the Collegium and is a matter of grave concern.”