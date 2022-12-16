Centre gets opposition’s backing against collegium system, clamour for NJAC grows

New Delhi: With President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several leaders of the ruling party repeatedly calling upon the judiciary for reforming the collegium system, the chorus of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) is growing yet again.

The government has been at loggerheads with the judiciary over the appointment of judges. Now, the opposition is also coming together with the government on the issue. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has now called for bringing the NJAC bill in Parliament.

Disagreeing with the current collegium system, Jha said that the centre should bring the NJAC bill with the new changes. He said that the Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) bill needs to be made in line with the Constitution so that the participation of all sections of society is ensured in judicial appointments.

Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju has made it clear on December 8 that there is no such proposal to reintroduce the NJAC with suitable modifications.

Jha also questioned the NJAC bill brought by the central government in 2014, rejecting the existing collegium system and said that there was no provision for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in NJAC.

Earlier, responding to several questions raised by politicians Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr John Bittas in Parliament, Law and Justice Minister Rijiju had said, the appointment of the Judges of the Constitutional Courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary.

Rijiju also said that the appointments of judges require consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities both at the state and central levels. Government appoints only those persons as Judges of High Courts who are recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In 2014, the National Democratic Alliance government brought the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act in an attempt to change the system of appointment of judges. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently passed a certain remark on the 99th Constitutional Amendment Bill paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) which was undone by the Supreme Court in 2015.