Centre not to impose import restrictions on laptops

New Delhi: The Indian government has reverted from its previous decision to impose import restrictions on Laptops, servers, tablets and personal computers which was expected to come into force from November 1.

According to the Trade secretary, the government will not impose any bans, though it will keep a close eye on importers.

A few months, the Central government decided to put an import ban on laptops from the October end. However, it postponed the decision after an uproar by industry players and traders.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced in a statement that import of these commodities will be allowed with a license, whereas some use cases have been exempted from the restrictions.