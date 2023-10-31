Centre orders investigation into opposition mobile phone hacking charges

New Delhi: Following opposition charges of their Apple mobile sets being hacked, the Centre swung into action and order an inquiry into it.

Some the opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi claimed to have received a warning message from Apple about ‘state-sponsored attackers’ potentially targeting their devices, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has already ordered an investigation into the matter.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s apprehension, the BJP advised Rahul to not collaborate with anti-India forces. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that if the opposition leaders fear hacking, they should file an FIR into the matter.

Vaishnaw said that the people who cannot see the growth of the country are doing destructive politics. He also said that Apple has sent similar advisories to people in 150 countries.

“Whenever these compulsive critics do not have any major issue, the only thing they say is surveillance. They tried this a few years back as well, we conducted a proper investigation, and the matter was supervised by the judiciary also but nothing came out of that including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said that her two children’s phones were hacked but nothing of that sort happened. This is a falsehood that some compulsive critics are trying to spread,” he said. Vaishnaw said that the government is taking the matter seriously and an investigation will be done.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi should make good use of his mobile phone and shouldn’t forge an alliance with any anti-national force or shouldn’t access any such website which is inappropriate for any Indian.

Earlier in the day, several opposition leaders of different political parties including Shashi Tharoor, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi and others alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. The leaders shared the purported screenshots of the warning received on their Apple devices.