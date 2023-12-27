Centre outlaws Muslim League J&K under UAPA for anti-India, separatist activities

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on terrorism, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday officially labelled the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ (MLJK-MA) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

This move comes as part of the government’s commitment to curb anti-national and secessionist activities in the region.

Union Minister Amit Shah did not mince words when he stated that the organisation and its members are actively participating in activities detrimental to national interests in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah emphasized that the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ has been promoting terrorist activities and encouraging the establishment of Islamic rule in the region.

“The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J-K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah declared.

Shah went on to convey a clear message from the government, stating that anyone working against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of India will face severe consequences. “The PM @narendramodi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and will face the full wrath of the law,” he affirmed.

The organization, led by Masarat Alam, interim chairman of the hardline faction of the All India Hurriyat Conference, is known for its “anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda,” according to the Home Ministry notification. It highlighted the leaders’ involvement in raising funds, including from Pakistan and its proxy organizations, for unlawful activities.

The notification further revealed that members of the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ have been engaging in secessionist activities, showing a blatant disregard for the constitutional authority of the country. Particularly, the chairman, Masarat Alam, has been implicated in unlawful activities prejudicial to the unity, integrity, security, and communal harmony of the nation.

This decisive action by the government underscores its commitment to maintaining peace, security, and the constitutional integrity of Jammu and Kashmir, sending a strong message against activities that threaten the nation’s stability.