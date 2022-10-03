Centre provides Z category security to CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has accorded ‘Z’ category security cover of Delhi Police to the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order to the Delhi Police days after Chauhan took charge as India`s second CDS last Friday, more than nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat, the country`s first CDS.

Nearly 33 armed Delhi Police personnel will be guarding Chauhan at his residence as well as during travel. The CDS is also the Principal Military Advisor to the Defence Minister on all tri-Service matters as well as head of the Department of Military Affairs as Secretary.

He is also the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC). While taking charge, General Chauhan had said he was proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian armed forces. For the first time, a three-star officer has been brought back from retirement to hold a four-star rank.

Born on May 18, 1961, General Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. The three chiefs, General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar, were commissioned into their respective services later.

The CDS is the most senior uniformed officer in rank, the first among equals — the only four-star officers in the country are the CDS, the chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.