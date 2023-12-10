Centre should release funds to WB or “leave the chair”: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre should either release funds for the state or “leave the chair”.

After distributing land pattas to tea estate workers in Alipoorduar during a government programme, she said, “The Centre is not releasing dues to the state. I am going to Delhi on December 17 and have requested an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss it. You either give us money or step down from the government.”

She said that each beneficiary of the land ‘pattas’ (deeds) would be given over Rs 1 lakh to build a home on the land.

“It is our assurance that we will give deeds to every tea estate worker. I will request the district magistrate to administer the work of distributing deeds as soon as possible. I have also thought of giving you Rs 1,20,000 with the pasta so that you can build houses on that land,” she said.

She also accused the Centre of stopping funds for people who belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“We are not the BJP, we will keep our word. The Centre gave free rations during the pandemic but then stopped it. They have announced it again. Don’t be fooled by them. We didn’t stop giving free rations in the state,” she said.

She also said that tourism industries and opportunities would be developed in North Bengal. “There will be IT industries and tourism industries in the hills and plains,” she said.

She further said that the state is reviewing fake tribal certificates being issued in large numbers in the state. “There are many fake tribal certificates that have been issued. We will cancel those fake certificates after reviewing them,” she said.

She also assured that all houses in the tea garden belt would get water supply by the end of this year.