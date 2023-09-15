Centre’s nod for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighters for IAF

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday gave a green signal to the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighters (also known as flankers) for the Indian Air Force. The decision of the central government came amid the depleting fighter strength of the Indian Air Force.

The aircraft will be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and will carry 60 per cent indigenous contents, a press note from the government mentioned.

The aircraft will be the most modern Su-30MKIs in the Indian Air Force fleet of more than 250 such aircraft.

The new aircraft will fill in the void that has been created by the loss of 12 Su-30MKI fighters in accidents in the past years.

The Su-30MKI is a multi-role air dominance fighter that can carry a versatile array of weapons including the Astra Mk-1 long-range air-to-air missile, Brahmos Air Launched missile, and an array of bombs, among others.

The Su-30MKI, a 4.5 generation aircraft, can carry out complex manoeuvres at both high speeds and low speeds, which includes the iconic vertical Charlie maneuver.

The aircraft, with the capability of air-to-air refuelling, can also carry out long range patrol and other endurance missions.