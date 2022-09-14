Cheetahs from Namibia to land in Jaipur on way to new MP home

Jaipur: Cheetahs will be seen running again in India after 70 years, with India set to get eight of the big cats from Namibia.

A special cargo plane carrying these eight cheetahs will land in Jaipur on September 17 before the animals are sent to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur.

All these cheetahs will be taken to Kuno on the same day by two helicopters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them into the park from the Quarantine Centre.

Officials said that these cheetahs will be flown from Namibian capital Windhoek at 9 pm on September 16.