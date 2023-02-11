‘China our friend, will work with them, Indian interest won’t be undermined’: Sri Lankan MFA

Kochi: Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on Saturday said that China is a friend of his nation and the two countries will continue to work arm in arm. However, there is no need for India to be concerned as at no point will the island nation let the Indian interests be undermined, Ali Sabry said. Sri Lanka’s strong relationship is part of its civilization and will not permit any activity that poses a threat to India’s internal security to happen on its soil, he added.

MFA Ali Sabry was speaking to the media in Kerala’s Kochi after attending a private function. His comments come at a time when the Sino-Indian relationship remains tense over conflicts in the Himalayan region.

“India need not worry… The Sri lankan relationship with India is very strong, it is a part of civilization. We will not allow anything that will harm India’s internal security in our region. China is also our friend, we need to deal with them and work with them. However, Indian interests will not be undermined. We have made it very clear to the Indian government,” he said.

Ali Sabry further said that the two countries are like a family and when issues arise, they will be sorted out like in a family. “You will always have issues like in a family. We will talk to each other and resolve them. Your honourable fisheries minister is in Colombo right now. Our minister would have met him for dinner yesterday. We will look into it and try to come to a permanent solution. You shouldn’t worry about it,” he said.

The statement can also be read in the context of the Sri Lankan Navy being often accused of assaulting and even arresting Indian fishermen, especially from Tamil Nadu.

‘Proud of India’s growth’

Ali Sabry further said that Sri Lanka is happy with the fast-paced development that India is achieving. “It is the entire region that develops along with India. So as neighbours, we are watching India’s progress with great pride and a sense of honour. Sri Lanka is looking forward to India’s growth and will try to be a part of that growth,” the island nation’s MFA added.