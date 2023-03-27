China wants to replace US as global net security provider: Gen Manoj Pande

Pune: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday said China wants to replace the United States as a global net security provider. General Pande made these remarks while delivering a keynote address in the inaugural session of the two-day strategic dialogue in Pune on the subject ‘Rise of China and Its Implications for the World’. in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The Indian Army Chief said that China’s peace talk plans between Saudi Arabia and Iran and also the peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine place is indicating that China wanted to be a global net security provider.

“Brokering of peace talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran and putting forth the Chinese 12-point peace plan for ending the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is reflective of Chinese urgency to replace the US as a global net security provider,” General Pande stated.

He further added that the Russia-Ukraine war changed the geo-political situation. “The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has only added to the turbulence in the landscape with many aspects emerging profoundly in the geo-political security calculus,” the Indian Army Chief said.

General Pande stated that strategic neighbourhoods might be visualised as an arch of uncertainty. “Unresolved border disputes both territorial as well as Maritime, illegal cross-border migration, non-traditional threats such as illegal and unregulated fishing and increasing religious fundamentalism coupled with regional vulnerability to climate change induced disaster are going to keep South Asia region in flux,” he added.

The Indian Army Chief said that China’s actions have an impact on our national security. General Pande stated, “It is amidst this background that China’s rise continues. It is driven by its regional and global aspirations. China’s rise as a political, technological and military power has accorded it a new hierarchical position in the world order which it intends to lead.”