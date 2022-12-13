China’s Tawang aggression: Indian Army bravely defended, no serious injury to soldier, says Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian Army bravely defended against China’s aggression during December 9 clash in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Singh said that none of the Indian soldiers was killed or sustained any serious injury in the clash. He further said that the Indian government took up the issue with Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, which led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

“The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish,” he said.

Singh further said the Army thwarted an attempt by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to “unilaterally” change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

“On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” the Defence Minister said amid a huge uproar by the Opposition over the clash.

“The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side. Due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” he added.

Singh further informed the Parliament that the Indian and Chinese sides held a flag meeting on December 11 over the face-off.

“After this incident, on December 11 the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system and discussed this incident. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border,” he said.

The Defence Minister also asserted that the armed forces are fully capable of defending the Indian territory and are always ready to stop any attempt of transgression at borders.

“I would like to assure this House, that our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort and respect the capability, valour and commitment of our forces,” he said.