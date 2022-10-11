CIC accuses Delhi govt of covering up corruption, sharing false, misleading information

New Delhi: Now the Central Information Commission has accused the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal of covering up corruption and nepotism.

In this connection, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging failure of the AAP government to implement the Right to Information Act, 2005. The Central panel claimed this showed lack of transparency and accountability of the Delhi government over issues of public interest.

Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, CIC, has written to the L-G regarding the failure of the Delhi Government in the implementation of the RTI Act.

He claimed that the departments like Revenue which deal with land matters, PWD, Cooperative, Health and Power, besides bodies like the DSSSB and the DSIIDC etc which directly deal with ordinary people, either hold back genuine information with ulterior motives, refuse to share legitimate information with the appellants seeking information or provide them with misinformation with an aim to mislead.

The Central panel also alleged that the Public Information Officers (PIOs) are sending their clerks and lower level personnel to appear before the Commission. The letter from Mahurkar has attached specific replies from the above-mentioned departments, alleging stone walling of information and sharing of false and misleading information.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has taken immediate cognizance of the matter, following the accusations of the CIC.

The Delhi L-G has directed the Chief Secretary to take the requisite corrective action as per rules in place to address the issue at the earliest.

Meanwhile, reacting to the CIC leter, the Aam Aadmi Party said that it is painful to see the Central Information Commission (CIC) indulging in dirty politics.