“Closely monitoring” Kejriwal’s arrest, says US

New Delhi: The US government on Tuesday said they are “closely monitoring” the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and encourage a “fair, transparent, and timely legal process”.

“We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal,” news agency Reuters quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying.

The US government’s reaction comes after India summoned a senior diplomat of the German Embassy to lodge its protest over the country’s comments on Kejriwal’s arrest.

In a statement, Germany’s foreign affairs spokesperson had hoped that the “standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles” would be applied in Kejriwal’s case.

“…Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him [sic],” the spokesperson said.

When asked about India’s protest to Germany, the US State Department spokesperson said, “We would refer you to the German Foreign Ministry for comment on their discussions with the Indian government.”

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.