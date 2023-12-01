CM Adityanath’s poetic jibe at Akhilesh Yadav: ‘laga ke aag baharon ki baat karte hai…’

Lucknow: In a spirited session of the Legislative Assembly’s winter meeting on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a powerful rebuttal to the accusations leveled by opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav. CM Yogi raised pertinent questions regarding the incomplete budget presented by Akhilesh Yadav, underlining the lack of information regarding its implementation. He drew attention to the evolving perception of Uttar Pradesh’s 25 crore inhabitants, both nationally and internationally, asserting that the state is now regarded with esteem.

“Even today, as we strive for a $1 trillion economy, the progress of Uttar Pradesh will benefit the entire state. Opposition parties should also find satisfaction. During your tenure, Uttar Pradesh was sixth economy in the country. Today, it’s at the second spot. Soon, it will be the number one economy in the country,” said CM Yogi, highlighting the remarkable growth of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 13 to 24 lakh crore rupees.

Taking a poetic jibe at opposition, Yogi Adityanath said, “Bada Hasin Hain Unki Jubaan Ka Jadu, Laga Ke Aag Baharon Ki Baat Karte Hai. Jinhone Raat Me Bekhauf Bastiya Looti, Vahi Nasib Ke Maaron Ki Baat Karte Hai.” (The magic of their words is very beautiful, they talk about spring after setting things on fire. Those who looted houses fearlessly at night, they now talk about the blows of fate.)

Acknowledging the positive changes in the assembly’s atmosphere over the past six to seven years, CM Yogi recognized the willingness of opposition parties to engage in discussions. He underscored the transformation of Uttar Pradesh from a disorderly state grappling with identity crises among the youth before 2017 to the new Uttar Pradesh symbolizing the changing face of India.

CM Yogi highlighted the annual increase in the state budget from 2017 to 2022/23, lauding the current budget as the largest to date. He commended effective financial management, asserting that Uttar Pradesh is now a revenue surplus state. The Chief Minister shared impressive revenue figures, with the state’s revenue reaching 1.5 lakh crores from around 86,000 crores in 2016-17.

Discussing financial achievements, CM Yogi emphasized the distribution of loans through banks, with banking services now extending within a 5-kilometer radius. He emphasized that these facts are not from a magazine but from the RBI bulletin. He criticized opposition leaders for branding every initiative as socialist, highlighting their past actions and affiliations.

CM Yogi addressed developmental milestones, including the electrification of over 1.15 lakh villages and the provision of connections to 1.56 lakh households that had never experienced electricity before. The Chief Minister emphasized that these achievements reflect the new identity and progress of Uttar Pradesh.