Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel carrying 6 Indian fishermen

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Monday said it intercepted and detained an Iranian fishing vessel that was carrying six Indian fishermen working as crew members off the coast of Kerala.

The six Indians, who are fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, were employed on a contractual basis by an Iranian sponsor named Syed Saud Ansari. They accused the Iranian sponsor of ill-treatment and not providing them with basic living conditions, according to initial investigation.

Ansari got Iranian visas issued to allow fishing off the Iranian coast on his vessel since March 26, 2023. The fishermen also alleged that their passports had been confiscated.

The crew subsequently decided to escape from Iran to India using the same boat, the Indian Coast Guard said.

The Indian Coast Guard swiftly deployed its ships and helicopters and intercepted the Iranian vessel. A Coast Guard boarding team boarded the vessel and found the six fishermen working as crew members.

The boat was thoroughly checked for its possible involvement in any anti-national activity. After checking, the vessel was brought to Kochi for further investigation.