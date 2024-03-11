Cong questions CAA notification timings, says ‘designed to polarise elections’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday that the decision of the Centre to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act just before the elections is “designed to polarise the elections”.

“After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam,” he said in a post on X.

The Centre implemented the CAA on Monday, ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India.

“The Prime Minister claims that his Government works in a business-like and time-bound manner. The time taken to notify the rules for the CAA is yet another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s blatant lies,” Jairam Ramesh said.

He further said that the decision to notify the rules of the CAA, which was passed by the Parliament over four years ago, could also be “an attempt to manage the headlines” after the Supreme Court’s order on the electoral bonds.