Congress alleges breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Qazigund: Congress on Friday alleged a breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security and mismanagement of the crowd by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration due to which the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was briefly suspended in Jammu and Kashmir.

AICC in-charge Rajani Patil took to Twitter and alleged that the J&K Administration “failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi.” “Security lapses indicate an unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration,” Patil added.

Rahul Gandhi, after reaching Qazigund, started to walk towards Vessu in South Kashmir as per the plan but the Congress workers suddenly found that the outer cordon, which was to be managed by Jammu and Kashmir Police, had disappeared, Congress leaders alleged.

The Congress MP was scheduled to walk 11 km on Friday but had to call off after he barely walked 500 meters, they said. “Due to security reasons, we had to stop the yatra temporarily as there was crowd mismanagement along the yatra route approved by the security apparatus,” a senior Congress leader said.

He said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as “people are coming too close to him.” However, because of security mismanagement, Rahul’s security did not allow him to walk and he rode his car to the venue of march’s night halt at Khanabal, the Congress leader added.