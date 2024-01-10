Congress declines Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya invite, says it is RSS/BJP event

New Delhi: In a major political development, the Congress party on Wednesday said that it has decided to skip the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya slated to be held on January 22. The move, according to a party statement, is attributed to concerns over the event being strategically advanced for electoral gains by the BJP and RSS. ”The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been brought forward for electoral gain,” the statement issued by the Congress party said.

The statement emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to upholding the 2019 Supreme Court judgment while respecting the sentiments of millions who hold Lord Ram in high regard. Notable party figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have gracefully declined the invitation, characterizing the event as distinctly aligned with the RSS and BJP, according to the statement.

“Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in the statement.

“Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” the statement added.

Previously invited to the consecration ceremony on January 22, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were individually extended invitations. The ongoing invitation process is expected to include former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, along with various other opposition leaders in the coming days.