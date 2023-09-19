Congress doing stunts to take credit for Women’s Reservation, was never serious : Amit Shah

New Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress party for trying to take credit for championing the idea of women’s reservation after the Narendra Modi government introduced a bill ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Union Home Minister also alleged that the Grand Old Party – Congress – was actually ”never serious” about women’s reservation and it was doing ”stunts” to take credit for the historic step taken by the Modi government.

The veteran BJP leader posted on X, ”Across the length and breadth of India, people are rejoicing the introduction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament. It shows the unwavering commitment of the Modi Government to empower women.” “Sadly, the Opposition is unable to digest this. And, what is more shameful is that except for tokenism, Congress has never been serious about women’s reservations. Either they let legislation lapse or their friendly parties prevented the Bill from being tabled. Their double standards will never be hidden, whatever stunts they try to take credit.”

Earlier in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah intervened in the speech of Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying that he had made two factually incorrect statements in the House on the Women’s Reservation Bill and asked the latter to withdraw his statement or bring forth evidence and present it on the table in the House.

Chowdhury, during the Parliament special session on Tuesday, said the women’s reservation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and added that the bill introduced by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was still pending in the Lower House.