Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lobbying for Chinese firms in India, alleges BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Tuesday called Congress leader Jairam Ramesh a “Chinese pet” accusing him of lobbying for Chinese firms in India. He further said the Congress leader seems to have taken “anti-India and pro-Chinese line”.

Earlier in the day, Jethmalani shared an excerpt from Ramesh’s book on his Twitter handle and said, “Since 2005 #JairamRamesh has been lobbying for Chinese telecom co Huawei’s activities in India (see below excerpts from his book) Huawei has been banned in several countries as a security threat. Jairam now questions GOIs China stand. It behoves him to disclose his Huawei links.”

When approached by media about his allegations, he said that it is very clear that Jairam Ramesh is a “Chinese pet”.

He explained, “I have shared a link in which Chinese are praising him & telling Indian govt to pay heed to what he’s saying…As a concerned Indian, I’m worried he’s challenging India’s position on sensitive border issues.”

“I’m concerned that for someone with such a background, if it was done in the spirit of enquiry as an MP, then there was nothing wrong. But you seem to be taking anti-India & pro-Chinese line…Are you speaking over genuine concern for India or motivated interest?” asked the BJP MP.

It should be noted that that Chinese telecom giant Huawei was banned by several countries like the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden as numerous countries alleged that the company’s products purposely contained security holes that China’s government could use for spying purposes.